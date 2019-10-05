CW Releases Emotional 'Supernatural' Tribute Video

In case you hadn't heard, the Winchester brothers' adventures are coming to an end. After 15 years, the hit show Supernatural is entering its last season.

The CW has highlighted Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles: Richardson native, and Berkner High School alumni) from the very beginning in this 2-minute tribute video (set to "Knockin' On Heaven's Door").

Break out the tissues if you're a fan!