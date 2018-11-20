Curling Team Kicked Out Of Tournament For Being "Way Too Drunk"

November 20, 2018
This past Sunday, a team anchored by the 2014 Olympic gold-winning Ryan Fry was disqualified from the Red Deer Curling Classic in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

The team was not being accused of any sort of cheating or foul play, however.  No, the team was kicked out of the tournament for being just way too drunk.

Tournament organizers had been receiving multiple complaints of the foursome's behavior, which led to their dismissal.  Wade Thurber, facility manager at the Red Deer Curling Centre, told the CBC, "they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior."

In a statement to the CBC, Fry offered an apology for the team's behavior saying, "I allowed myself to lose control. I offended people with my actions and I wish nothing more than to apologize to everyone individually. I will be taking proper steps to ensure this problem can never happen again."

The team's behavior may have been outrageous, but we can't pretend that beer and curling aren't usually the best of friends.  Take for instance the husband of curler Rachel Homan, who was double-fisting two cold ones while watching his wife compete at the 2018 Olympic Games this past February.  It was 9am.

