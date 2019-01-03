"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Star Bob Einstein Dies At 76

January 3, 2019
Bob Einstein, Clear And Present Danger, Movie Premiere, Red Carpet, 2013

(Photo by Russ Elliot/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Actor and comedian Bob Einstein, known for his roles on Curb Your EnthusiasmArrested Development, and his character "Super Dave Osborne" passed away yesterday due to complications from cancer.  He was 76.

Einstein starred as Larry David's friend "Marty Funkhouser" on Curb from the show's inception to its most recent season.  He was set to appear on the shows upcoming tenth season, but was not able to due to health reasons.  He previously won an Emmy in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for his work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

Einstein created the character "Super Dave Osborne" in 1979, a stuntman who more often than not, walked away from his stunts injured after they went spectacularly wrong.  He appeared as the character in various series from 1979 to 2009.

Einstein was the older brother to writer and actor Albert Brooks, who tweeted a sweet tribute to his brother after the news of his death became public. 

 

Einstein also received other notes of tribute, notably from Curb Your Enthusiasm writer David Mandel and actor and comedian Richard Lewis.

 

 

Einstein was diagnosed with leukemia shortly before his passing.

Via Fox News

