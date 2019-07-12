Crazy Video Shows US Coast Guard Boarding A Homemade Submarine Smuggling Drugs

Last month, the US Coast Guard caught up to a "homemade" submarine thought to be smuggling drugs.

Dramatic video shows the moment the Coast Guard Cutter Munro approaches the submarine, and several members of the Coast Guard forcibly boarding the vessel, pounding the hatch until a smuggler opens the door, hands raised in surrender.

The drugs seized in this haul are just part of the estimated $569 million in drugs seized from the Pacific.  According to a press release, "The drugs represent 14 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019."

