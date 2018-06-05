Crawfish Removes Own Claw To Escape Boiling Water (Video)

This dramatic video comes all the way from China. Social media user Jiuke was at a restaurant about to enjoy a big bowl of soup when he noticed one of the crawfish trying to make a desperate escape.

Jiuke recorded the crawfish as it tries to escape the boiling pot of water, and proceeds to remove its own claw to do so. The crustacean can be seen gripping and pulling at its claw before finally yanking it out and attempting to scurry away.

Many people left comments under the video asking Jiuke not to eat him, writing him to "let him go," and "don't eat him, seeing how hard he's trying to survive." Jiuke confirmed that he did not eat the crawfish, and is currently raising him inside his home in an aquarium.

Via BBC