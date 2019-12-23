Comedian Craig Ferguson Says He Refused To Make Fun Of Brittany Spears’

How could any of us forget the time Brittany Spears had her public meltdown back in 2007? Crazy to think that was almost 13 years ago. After The pop stars unfortunate weekend, Spears became a joke for late-night comedians.

In a recent interview, former ‘Late Late Show’ host Craig Ferguson talked about how he refused to make fun of Spears after photos of the singer shaving her head came out. Ferguson said that he was afraid he would lose his job for not making fun of Brittany.

“I was convinced at the time that I was going to get fired for it. I thought it was my ‘Jerry Maguire moment.’”

That night during his opening monologue instead of making fun of Spears he talked about how his own experience hitting rock bottom and how he could relate to Spears' 2007 meltdown.

“I went into work Monday morning, and everybody had the Britney jokes written up. And I was like, ‘No. I'm not doing it.’ And I didn't. I was genuinely upset, and I went with my gut. … It just struck me as the right thing to do in the moment.”

Luckily Brittany overcame her struggles that year and Craig Ferguson went on to host the ‘Late Late Show’ for another seven years. You can check out Ferguson's monologue from that night in the clip below.

Video of Craig Ferguson Speaks From The Heart

Via: Yahoo Entertainment