Herd Of Cows Makes "Citizen's Arrest," Chase Running Fugitive To Waiting Police

You may be able to run from the law, but you'll never be able to run from cows...or a thermal-seeking camera.

A Florida woman, accused of stealing a car, decided to try and flee from the pursuing police on foot. After crashing the car, she made her way into a pasture in Seminole County where she was greeted by a herd of cows. The police were able to track her movements from a helicopter up above, and the helicopter cops were able to easily relay her position to the ground patrol, thanks to a herd of about 20 cows or so.

As the woman, later identified as Jennifer Anne Kauffman, moved past the herd, they followed. The ground patrol was able to keep track of Kauffman's movements because, even though it was the middle of the night, it's hard not to notice some 20 cows walking together. In fact, it began to look like the cows were actually leading her, moving close and then backing away from Kauffman to make sure she was going where they wanted her to go, all the way to the waiting arms of the police.

Video of Cows perform a &#039;citizen&#039;s arrest&#039; on this fugitive

Kauffman was placed under arrest, and is facing charges of drug possession, resisting arrest, trespassing, and petit theft.

Via CBS News