Cowboys Fans Named Drunkest In NFL On Game Days

The Dallas Cowboys' record isn't anywhere close to where they'd like it to be, though at least the faithful Cowboys fans have something to brag about.

According to a new study from BACtrack.com, Cowboys fans are the drunkest in the NFL, and drink more than any other NFL franchise on game day. The site collected their data from users who anonymously submitted their data that collected variations of Blood Alcohol Content testing on Sunday games during the 2017 NFL season. The data was collected, and Cowboys fans were found to drink more and drink longer than anyone else.

The top five teams, and their average BAC levels, include:

1. Dallas Cowboys: 0.062%

2. New England Patriots: 0.061%

3. New Orleans Saints: 0.055%

4. Arizona Cardinals: 0.055%

5. Indianapolis Colts: 0.054%

And the five lowest:

1. Atlanta Falcons: 0.024%

2. New York Giants: 0.028%

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0.029%

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 0.032%

5. Washington Redskins: 0.033%

At least Cowboys fans have something to celebrate this year.

