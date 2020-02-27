Courtney Love Shares Heartfelt Message About Kurt Cobain On Their Wedding Anniversary
Monday Would Have Been The Couple’s 28th Wedding Anniversary
It has been 26 years since the tragic death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, but fans still remember the iconic singer fondly. That includes his former wife Courtney Love, who took to Instagram Monday to remember her late husband. Monday would have been the couple’s 28th wedding anniversary.
28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach -- tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles -- chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog -- . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.
In her emotional post, Courtney Love wrote, “I recall feeling deeply delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel." The post was accompanied by a photo from their wedding ceremony. In the photo the couple smile in front of the ocean, each holding a bouquet of flowers.
Though the last 28 years have been "torturous" and "chaotic" for Love, she added that she knows Cobain has been looking out for her. The two share a daughter together, Frances Bean Cobain, was 20 months old when her father died. All these years later, and the love clearly still remains.
Via USA Today