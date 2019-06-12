Courteney Cox's Daughter Poses In The Same Dress She Wore On The Red Carpet 21 Years Ago

You should never let a good thing go to waste.

Actress Courteney Cox knows this all too well. Recently, she posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter, Coco Arquette, wearing the exact same dress she wore on a red carpet 21 years ago! The dress is even older than Coco, who turns 15 tomorrow!

Cox wrote on Instagram, "I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..."

Cox wore the dress to the Hollywood premiere of the Nicolas Cage film Snake Eyes, which occurred on July 30, 1998, shortly after the completion of the fourth season of Friends.

Via HuffPost