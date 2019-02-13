Couples Are More Likely To Discuss Marriage And Children Before Sharing A Netflix Account

According to a new study, it takes couples about seven months until they reach a certain “comfort zone” within the new relationship.

This comfort zone, according to the 2,000 Americans studied, involves being comfortable enough with your significant other to let them take care of you when you’re sick, not wear makeup in front of them, and not shaving your legs or face.

This seven months until the comfort zone is also typically the point where couples are comfortable enough to start talking about kids and marriage. That’s still not enough time, however, for another certain aspect couples share in a relationship: streaming services.

According to the survey, couples begin to feel comfortable enough with one another to share a Netflix or Hulu account after eight months. Couples would rather talk about marriage and having kids than even think about sharing a Netflix account!

The study, which was conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Mattress Firm, also found it takes nearly five months before they’re comfortable showering at the other’s place, nearly six months to get to the point where sitting in silence isn’t awkward, and nearly seven months to feel comfortable using the bathroom with the door open.

Via NY Post