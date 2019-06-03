Couple Stages “Empty Nesters” Photo Shoot After All Their Kids Finally Move Out

A Mississippi couple is a little more than thrilled that their children have finally grown up.

Most parents might miss the idea of their children living with them, but for 22-year-old Haley Marie’s mom and dad, they have had the opposite reaction to their kids moving out.

Marie staged an “empty-nester” photo shoot, posing in front of their home to celebrate the momentous occasion of all their children finally moving out of the house.

Haley Marie wrote of the photo shoot, “Most parents are a little sad when they hit the “empty nest” phase of life. HOWEVER, my parents seemed thrilled. also…how cute are they??!!”

Via WFLA