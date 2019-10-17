[Video] Couple’s Baseball Themed Gender Reveal Ends In Disaster

The best part of all the gender reveal ideas that have popped up online over the last few years, are all the failed attempts that still make their way to the internet. In the latest failed attempt, a couple chose a baseball theme to find out if their child would be a boy or a girl. Let’s just say they most likely won’t be having a baseball player in the future.

A California couple has gone viral, but for reasons they probably aren’t too thrilled about. On the day of their gender reveal, a cousin-in-law of the dad-to-be posted video of the husbands failed attempt at the gender reveal. In the video, the mom-to-be throws a ball filled with colored powder towards her husband, only for him swing and miss multiple times.

The first five tosses weren’t good enough, so an annoyed husband took matters into his own hands, tossing the ball in the air himself, only to miss it once again. Luckily, this time the ball still exploded, revealing the couple was having a baby boy. The gender reveal may not have gone as planned, but at least the couple’s humiliation will live on on the internet.

