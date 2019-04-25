Couple Marries At The Airport Baggage Claim Where They First Met 12 Years Ago

In 2007, a woman named Michelle was assigned by her boss to pick up a man named Ron Peterson from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

They struck up a romance, and began dating long distance. Because their relationship was long distance, the airport was incredibly special to them, so when Ron popped the question, both knew where they wanted to hold their wedding.

12 years after first meeting, Ron and Michelle were wed, at the same baggage claim at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport where they first met.

Video of Local couple gets married at Cleveland Hopkins baggage claim

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said this is the first baggage claim wedding they can remember in recent history. We feel safe saying this is the first baggage claim wedding in any history.

Via News 5 Cleveland