Couple Gets Married In The Middle Of Southwest Airlines Flight; Pilot Officiates Over Intercom

She walked down the aisle to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." The officiant was hilarious and emotional. The guests were served peanuts and tiny cans of soda.

Skylee Campbell captured the magical moments as Michael and Renee, last names are unknown at this time, exchanged vows and got married while traveling on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Las Vegas. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of strangers, and the pilot acted as the officiant. Over the intercom system.

The couple met on Match.com four years ago, something the pilot was eager to bring up in his speech. The pilot said, "They met each other four years ago and this weekend decided to make it at least another four years. They met on a Match.com date — and yes, ladies and gentleman, it really does work." And the vows were just as sweet, with the pilot asking Michael to repeat, "I, Michael, take you, Renee, to be my wife, my partner in life, and my travel companion when I become a Rapid Reward Member today, tomorrow and forever."

The ceremony started with 45 minutes left on the five hour flight, and it's unkown at the moment why the couple decided to have their wedding on a plen in front of a bunch of strangers. Either way, it's incredibly adorable. Congratulations, Michael and Renee!

