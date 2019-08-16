Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off Signature Dreadlocks
Adam Duritz is one of the most recognizable men in rock.
If not for his success with Counting Crows, Duritz is instantly recognizable thanks to his signature dreadlocks.
Well, he was at least.
Duritz wrote on Instagram, “oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!” And the end result is insane.
Adam Duritz shaved his head. I am legit shook. pic.twitter.com/VvIV7f6DIL— Brandon. (@brandonsears) August 14, 2019
And according to Duritz, it will take some time getting used to not having those luscious locks.
Went for a walk in London this morning and nearly froze my brain right out of my head. Apparently it’s a whole new world out there. Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter and bought hats. Jaunty little fucker now,ain’t I? Thanks Lock & Co. Hatters @lockhatters . Hatters...right? Who knew? We clearly need more Hatters in New York. Not to mention Cobblers. Don’t even get me started on Milliners and Haberdashers.
Via Stereogum