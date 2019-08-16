Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off Signature Dreadlocks

Adam Duritz is one of the most recognizable men in rock.

If not for his success with Counting Crows, Duritz is instantly recognizable thanks to his signature dreadlocks.

Well, he was at least.

Duritz wrote on Instagram, “oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!” And the end result is insane.

Adam Duritz shaved his head. I am legit shook. pic.twitter.com/VvIV7f6DIL — Brandon. (@brandonsears) August 14, 2019

And according to Duritz, it will take some time getting used to not having those luscious locks.

Via Stereogum