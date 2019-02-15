A Cotton Patch Cafe Workday Jack Attack
Surprise Rhonda!
February 15, 2019
Categories:
JT surprised Rhonda in Irving! She won lunch from Cotton Patch Cafe for her office and a $100 gift card to Cotton Patch Cafe! #Workday #JackAttack !
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Feb
Join Billy Kidd At Cricket Wireless! Cricket Wireless
16 Feb
2CELLOS The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
14 Apr
Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco, & Music Festival Panther Island Pavilion
20 Apr
Trevor Noah at Toyota Music Factory! The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 Apr
Melissa Etheridge The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory