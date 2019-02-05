Costco Selling A Five-Tier Wedding Cake Made Entirely Of Cheese

Costco is becoming a one-stop shop for everything you need to celebrate your special day.

Believe it or not, there are couples who have actually celebrated their nuptials inside a Costco superstore, so it makes perfect sense that the chain will soon be offering wedding cakes of their own for purchase.

These aren’t just normal cakes, however, no. Costco’s cakes are made entirely of cheese!

Costco’s Cheese Lover Celebration cake is five-tiers of cheese goodness, weighing in at an impressive 22 pounds!

Costco sells a wedding cake made of 5 tiers of cheese, and it’s what dreams are made of - https://t.co/o1Za7F1yaM pic.twitter.com/Ysopkrn6MU — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) February 4, 2019

The cheeses offered in the cake include a Red Leicester, followed by a Danish Blue, a Murcia al Vino, a Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese, all topped with a Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie. The cake will retail for a staggering $439.99.

Via Thrillist