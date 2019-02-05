Costco Selling A Five-Tier Wedding Cake Made Entirely Of Cheese

February 5, 2019
JT
JT
Cheese Selection, Wooden Board, Grapes, Nuts, Figs, Fruits
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

Costco is becoming a one-stop shop for everything you need to celebrate your special day.

Believe it or not, there are couples who have actually celebrated their nuptials inside a Costco superstore, so it makes perfect sense that the chain will soon be offering wedding cakes of their own for purchase.

These aren’t just normal cakes, however, no.  Costco’s cakes are made entirely of cheese!

Costco’s Cheese Lover Celebration cake is five-tiers of cheese goodness, weighing in at an impressive 22 pounds!

The cheeses offered in the cake include a Red Leicester, followed by a Danish Blue, a Murcia al Vino, a Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese, all topped with a Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie.  The cake will retail for a staggering $439.99.

Via Thrillist

Tags: 
Wedding
food
Cake
Cheese
Delicious
Bride
Groom
Reception