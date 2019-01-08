Corpus Christi Chick-fil-A Employee Sits With And Helps Feed Disabled Customer

Ashley Guzman was in the middle of her six-hour shift at a Chick-fil-A in Corpus Christi when she noticed a regular making his way to the counter.

The employees usually help the man as needed, but this time, Guzman decided to do something different. "He usually, we help him around and get his food," she said, "but that day I helped him. I got him his food and I went around and I sat with him."

As she helped the customer Arturo Ramirez, someone else was watching. She didn't want to interrupt the sweet moment, but Jessica Gomez wanted to capture the absolute kindness Guzman was showing. She snapped a quick picture of the pair and posted it online, where it has gone absolutely viral. Gomez captured the photo, "You don't see that too often; an employee actually staying with a customer feeding them, you know, and keeping them company. It's not very often that you see that anymore."

Ramirez's brother said the family is grateful for Ashley, as was her boss. Chick-fil-A Operations Director Melissa Tamez, "It's called an intentional act of kindness. It tells us a lot about her. She has a really good heart. She loves to come to work every day."

Guzman hopes one day to become a caregiver helping seniors and people in hospice. She said of her good deed, "It makes me feel good that I can have a connection with somebody and make their day a little bit better, or give them some positivity, because you don't know what people are going through."

Via KIII TV