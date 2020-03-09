Coronavirus Fear Leads Family To Accidentally Buy 12 Years’ Worth Of Toilet Paper

As products are quickly bought up by customers in preparation for a coronavirus outbreak, one item that has rapidly left shelves is toilet paper. Many stores are unexpectedly running out of the bathroom necessity, as many fear what could happen if they run out of toilet paper. Now, one family in Australia won’t have to worry about that, after accidentally ordering 12 years’ worth of toilet paper online.

What normally would have been an unfortunate error, ended up happening at the perfect time for the Janetzki family. When trying to order toilet paper online, Haidee Janetzki accidentally ordered 48 boxes of toilet paper, when she meant to purchase 48 rolls. In the video, shared by Chris Janetzki, Haidee can be seen sitting on a thrown of toilet paper.

There is currently a toilet paper shortage in Australia as many have begun buying up the product as fear over the coronavirus grows. Luckily, the Janetzki family doesn’t plan on using all their toilet paper, which they estimate would take them about 12 years. Instead they will sell it in a fundraiser at the price they got it, as they know plenty of people don’t want to be without toilet paper for too long.

Via Fox News