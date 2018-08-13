CorningWare Relaunches Iconic Blue Cornflower Cookware To Celebrate 60th Anniversary

You may not remember it by name, but you'll certainly remember that iconic blue cornflower.

In honor of its 60th anniversary, CorningWare is relaunching their classic cornflower pattern on casserole dishes, bowls, mugs, and more.

The iconic set was first introduced in the '50s, and continued to be a favorite choice through the '80s. Even classic pieces were being sold on eBay. Your grandma's favorite casserole dish, along with dinnerware sets, knives, serving platters, and more, can now be found, however at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and Corelle!

Via Country Living