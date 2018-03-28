Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman Stabbed In Stomach While Sitting In Car

Corey Feldman was sitting in his car last night with a security guard in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley when three men approached the vehicle.

While the security guard was reportedly distracted by the three individuals, another vehicle pulled up next to Feldman's, where a man jumped out, stabbed the actor and singer in the stomach, and fled the scene.  Feldman was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.  

The LAPD is currently investigating the matter, according to Feldman as an attempted homicide.  Feldman believes he knows who is responsible, however, a group of people known as the "Wolfpack," from whom he has received numerous online threats.

The story is developing.

Via TMZ

