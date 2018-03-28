Corey Feldman Stabbed In Stomach While Sitting In Car

Corey Feldman was sitting in his car last night with a security guard in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley when three men approached the vehicle.

While the security guard was reportedly distracted by the three individuals, another vehicle pulled up next to Feldman's, where a man jumped out, stabbed the actor and singer in the stomach, and fled the scene. Feldman was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! -------- THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The LAPD is currently investigating the matter, according to Feldman as an attempted homicide. Feldman believes he knows who is responsible, however, a group of people known as the "Wolfpack," from whom he has received numerous online threats.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The story is developing.

Via TMZ