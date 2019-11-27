Cops Go Viral For Hilarious Post After Krispy Kreme Doughnut Spill

The stereotype of cops loving doughnuts is unfair, especially since almost everyone in the world loves doughnuts. That’s why a group of cops in Georgia decided to embrace the joke. After a Krispy Kreme truck had a doughnut spill, the three cops went to facebook to share their disappointment.

On Wednesday in Brookhaven, Georgia a Krispy Kreme trick was involved in an accident, causing doughnuts to spill in the street. After police responded to the scene, and dealt with the situation, they did what everyone was thinking. In their post on the Brookhaven Police Department Facebook page, they wrote “We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!”

The post quickly went viral, as many agreed the loss of doughnuts was a huge one. The post continued saying, “The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule.” While these doughnuts were lost, at least everyone can agree this was a tragedy.

Via Fox News