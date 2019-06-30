Cookie Monster Leads Crowd Singing 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' During 7th Inning Stretch

On Thursday at the Chicago Cubs game, Wrigley field was host to a very special guest.

Cookie Monster.

Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! pic.twitter.com/bAWPkPq1N5 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019

And while he was there, Cookie Monster had the honor in leading the crowd while singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game'' during the 7th inning stretch.

-story via today.com