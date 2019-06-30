Cookie Monster Leads Crowd Singing 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' During 7th Inning Stretch

June 30, 2019
JT
JT
cookie monster

Rich Schultz / Stringer

Categories: 
Features

On Thursday at the Chicago Cubs game, Wrigley field was host to a very special guest.  

Cookie Monster.  

And while he was there, Cookie Monster had the honor in leading the crowd while singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game'' during the 7th inning stretch.  

-story via today.com

 

Tags: 
cookie monster
chicago cubs
Wrigley Field
baseball
7th inning stretch
Twitter
Video
Sings
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes