Cookie Monster Leads Crowd Singing 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' During 7th Inning Stretch
June 30, 2019
On Thursday at the Chicago Cubs game, Wrigley field was host to a very special guest.
Cookie Monster.
Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! pic.twitter.com/bAWPkPq1N5— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019
And while he was there, Cookie Monster had the honor in leading the crowd while singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game'' during the 7th inning stretch.
C is for Cubbies! @Cubs pic.twitter.com/WRUdhBPAR8— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019
-story via today.com