Convenience Store Opens Doors For Stray Dog Trying To Escape The Heat Wave

August 28, 2019
JT
JT


Adolfo Pazzi Ahumada was walking through a town in Northern Mexico when he decided to stop at his local market.

Temperatures were hovering at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and even the local pooches were feeling the heat.  Ahumada walked into the store to find the owner had opened its doors to a local stray dog who was trying to beat the heat.

 Ahumada recalled the conversation, saying the clerk told him, “He has been here the past [few> days. We suspect he was left behind by his owner. He came to us for help. We let him inside because the temperature outside is really hell-like. We feel bad for him, but he looks happier around the store.”

 

Ahumada purchased his milk, and bought a treat for the dog.  He said, “I felt bad for what the dog has passed through. But he is now receiving the love he deserves.”

Via The Dodo

