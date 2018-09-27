You Can Now Control The Lights Of One Of The Most Iconic Buildings In Dallas

Usually, it's the first thing people new to Dallas notice the first time they see the skyline. For natives, it's a familiar site that you're finally home.

Now, you have the power to control the lights of the Bank of America plaza building. Peloton is a commercial real estate company that helps lease space at the building. They are offering members of the public the chance to choose the lights and animation that will be displayed on the building. By receiving an exclusive invitation, you'll be able to choose from 16 colors coupled with 4 different animations, or choose from 8 of there already-programed themes.

Video of Secret app lets you light up Dallas tower

Right now, Peloton has only given access to the lights to about 100 people, including Mark Cuban, Mayor Mike Rawlings, and various city council members. Follow Downtown Dallas Inc. and Bank of America Plaza on Instagram for your chance to win!

Via WFAA