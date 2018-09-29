Jeopardy! Contestant Proposes To Girlfriend In The Middle Of The Game

What is cute? This video!

September 29, 2018
Photo Credit: USA Today

Things got interesting during the contestant interview portion of Jeopardy! the other night!

Contestant Michael Pascuzzi asked his longtime girlfriend (Maria Shafer, who was sitting in the studio audience) to marry him.  Of course, Alex Trebek helped out.

See how it played out below!

Michael's follow-up on Twitter:

Unfortunately, Michael lost the game...but he gained a fiancée!

