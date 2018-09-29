Jeopardy! Contestant Proposes To Girlfriend In The Middle Of The Game

Things got interesting during the contestant interview portion of Jeopardy! the other night!

Contestant Michael Pascuzzi asked his longtime girlfriend (Maria Shafer, who was sitting in the studio audience) to marry him. Of course, Alex Trebek helped out.

See how it played out below!

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! ---- pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

Michael's follow-up on Twitter:

Thank you so much @Jeopardy Alex and crew! I'm the happiest guy tonight and it will be a great memory Maria and I will share forever! Also... Alex...are you available to officiate? #love — Michael Pascuzzi (@PascuzziMichael) September 28, 2018

Unfortunately, Michael lost the game...but he gained a fiancée!

Source: Twitter

