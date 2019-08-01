Construction Workers Hang Dallas Cowboys Flag Above Rival Team’s Training Camp

(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins runs deep.

A construction crew working near the Redskin’s training camp site decided to show their Cowboy pride, and hung a flag displaying the Cowboys star for all the Redskins to see.

 

Obviously the Redskins saw the flag, and  sent someone to tell the workers to take it down.

 

Via For The Win

