Construction Workers Hang Dallas Cowboys Flag Above Rival Team’s Training Camp
August 1, 2019
The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins runs deep.
A construction crew working near the Redskin’s training camp site decided to show their Cowboy pride, and hung a flag displaying the Cowboys star for all the Redskins to see.
----MUST SEE----— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019
Construction workers put a Dallas Cowboys flag up at work site next to Redskins training camp!!! -- @dallascowboys @Redskins @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/shCzFOoeeC
Obviously the Redskins saw the flag, and sent someone to tell the workers to take it down.
The #Cowboys flag next to Redskins training camp has been taken down! -- @dallascowboys @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #HTTR pic.twitter.com/v93PRGAm6I— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019
Via For The Win