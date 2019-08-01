Construction Workers Hang Dallas Cowboys Flag Above Rival Team’s Training Camp

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins runs deep.

A construction crew working near the Redskin’s training camp site decided to show their Cowboy pride, and hung a flag displaying the Cowboys star for all the Redskins to see.

Construction workers put a Dallas Cowboys flag up at work site next to Redskins training camp!!! -- @dallascowboys @Redskins @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/shCzFOoeeC — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019

Obviously the Redskins saw the flag, and sent someone to tell the workers to take it down.

