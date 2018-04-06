Conor McGregor Charged With Assault After Attacking Bus Full Of UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor is one of the UFC's most popular, and most profitable, fighters on its roster. However, how long he maintains that top role is up in the air after his antics at the UFC 223 press conference in New York yesterday.

McGregor stormed the Barclays Center, where the press conference was being of which he was NOT a part of, and proceeded to throw a dolly at a bus full of UFC fighters leaving the arena, shattering one of the windows and injuring fighter Michael Chiesa who was sitting inside in the process. Security stopped McGregor before he could throw a trash can at the bus.

Conor McGregor showed up at UFC 223 media day.



By the time he left, there were damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/WkTKBnV46I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2018

Outrageous from Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/IuvlC8uQQI — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 6, 2018

UFC 223 is headlined by a fight for the Lightweight Title, which UFC President Dana White recently stripped McGregor of for failing to defend. McGregor has not fought in the organization for a year after taking time off to train for a boxing superfight with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor was reportedly upset at the UFC's decision to strip him of the title, which set him off. The UFC said in a statement, "The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow."

McGregor turned himself into the New York Police late last night where he reportedly is being charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. At least two fights have been scrapped from the upcoming card, Chiesa's, who suffered facial lacerations from the broken glass, and Artem Lobov's, an associate of McGregor's who was one of the dozen or so involved in the chaos.

White said after the assaults that these events are "bigger than us firing him. I imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief and ... This is a real bad career move for him."

