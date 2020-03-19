Conan O’Brien Announces Late Night Return Starting March 30th

While some of the late night talk show hosts are continuing their shows through daily segments via social media, while quarantined at home, Conan O’Brien has decided to take things a step further. The host of TBS’s ‘Conan’ announced on Wednesday his show will be returning to television March 30th. Continuing with social distancing rules, the show will be produced remotely, shot using an iPhone and down without a studio audience.

I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020

With rules in place about avoiding large crowds, and not wanting to risk the health of employees, Conan O’Brien will return to his set alone when his show returns. Along with no audience, the celebrity interviews will be conducted via video chat. “We have a staff that wants to work, that doesn’t want to not get paid, and you just want to keep the business going," said show producer Jeff Ross.

O’Brien has been sharing videos online while his show was in hiatus, but clearly he couldn’t handle being in quarantine much longer. As for the show, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” the host joked. With all other shows remaining off air, Conan O’Brien is looking to get a head start.

Via Gamespot