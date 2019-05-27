Competitive Slapping Is The World’s Next Greatest Sport

A couple of weekends ago, Russia’s first-ever slapping competition took place in Krasnoyarsk.

The rules are simple: Two men stand opposite one another. One of them slaps the other across the face. If he can’t respond with a slap of his own, the contest is over. Simple, effective, brutal, this is the world’s next greatest sport.

The eventual champion, Vasiliy Kamotskiy, went viral over the weekend for his thunderous slap that forced the referee to cancel the bout after just a couple of blows.

Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) ------pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019

As devastating and painful as this sport is, the pay is not that great, yet. For his domination, Kamotskiy took home a cool $500.

See you soon at the Olympics, competitive slapping!

Via NY Post