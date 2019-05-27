Competitive Slapping Is The World’s Next Greatest Sport
A couple of weekends ago, Russia’s first-ever slapping competition took place in Krasnoyarsk.
The rules are simple: Two men stand opposite one another. One of them slaps the other across the face. If he can’t respond with a slap of his own, the contest is over. Simple, effective, brutal, this is the world’s next greatest sport.
Такой спорт нам не нужен---- -- Побывал на чемпионате по пощечинам ------ на Siberian Power Show❗️ -- Разыграли сценку: "Ты где всю ночь шлялся❓" -- ⁉️ А КАКИЕ У ВАС ВАРИАНТЫ⁉️ . #красноярск #красноярскглавный #пощечина #мвдцсибирь #спортивнаяфигура #намассе #удар #накаут
The eventual champion, Vasiliy Kamotskiy, went viral over the weekend for his thunderous slap that forced the referee to cancel the bout after just a couple of blows.
Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) ------pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019
As devastating and painful as this sport is, the pay is not that great, yet. For his domination, Kamotskiy took home a cool $500.
See you soon at the Olympics, competitive slapping!
Via NY Post