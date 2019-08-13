Company Offering $1,000 To Anyone Willing To Spend The Weekend Without Their Phone

August 13, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Cell Phone, Phone, Outdoors, Smart Phone, Hands, Close Up

(Photo by GettyImages)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

This dream job can be yours, as long as you’re willing to part with your phone that is.

The internet provider SatelliteInternet.com is offering someone $1,000 to take part in their “Digital Detox Challenge,” which honestly, sounds pretty amazing.  

For three days, you’re expected to spend a weekend at an Airbnb at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, with the only “catch” being that you have to "give up using any tech devices for two of the three days."

The company says, “In true millennial style, you can pull out your tech on the last day to document and share your experience.”

The person selected to participate in the challenge, will be chosen August 26 from applications on the firm's website, will be put up in a "retro Airbnb" with amenities including air conditioning, a hot tub, a pool, and running water.

Via UPI

Tags: 
Phone
technology
Addiction
Digital Detox
Weekend
Camping
No Phone
Money

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes