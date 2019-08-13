Company Offering $1,000 To Anyone Willing To Spend The Weekend Without Their Phone

This dream job can be yours, as long as you’re willing to part with your phone that is.

The internet provider SatelliteInternet.com is offering someone $1,000 to take part in their “Digital Detox Challenge,” which honestly, sounds pretty amazing.

For three days, you’re expected to spend a weekend at an Airbnb at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, with the only “catch” being that you have to "give up using any tech devices for two of the three days."

The company says, “In true millennial style, you can pull out your tech on the last day to document and share your experience.”

The person selected to participate in the challenge, will be chosen August 26 from applications on the firm's website, will be put up in a "retro Airbnb" with amenities including air conditioning, a hot tub, a pool, and running water.

Via UPI