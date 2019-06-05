Company Looks To Replace Electric Scooters With Pogo Sticks

It’s impossible to avoid encountering an electric scooter making your way through any major city these days.

It’s inevitable. They’re everywhere.

One Swedish company hasn’t necessarily provided a solution to the ever-growing clutter of scooters around our cities, but they certainly have provided a fun alternative.

Cangoroo will soon roll out shared, app-based pogo sticks in several cities this summer. Cangoroo describes their pogo sticks as an effort to support “car-free, sustainable and health options for urban commuting.”

Cangoroo doesn’t plan on using pogo sticks exclusively, however. Adam Mikkelsen, the chief executive and co-founder of Cangoroo, said, “It’s not that we’re super-delusional and think that no one is going to use any other transportation method other than pogo sticks. It’s more about getting the movement to build something that goes beyond the product and builds a statement brand.”

Via LA Times