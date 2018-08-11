An Airport Employee Just Stole And Crashed A Commercial Plane

Air traffic control tried to talk him down as F-15 fighter jets were called in.

August 11, 2018
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

"I've got a lot of people that care about me.  It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this.  I would like to apologize to each and every one of them.  Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess.  Never really knew it, until now."

Such are the words of a 29-year-old Seattle-Tacoma International Airport employee who just stole a Horizon Air Q400 plane and crashed it.  Luckily, there were no passengers on the plane.

NORAD called in two F-15 fighter jets, as air traffic controllers steered the empty Horizon Airlines plane away from the area.  The flight lasted about an hour, and the plane crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound.  Authorities said this was not a terrorist incident.

See video, and hear some of the conversation between the rogue pilot and air traffic control, below:

Source: ABC News

