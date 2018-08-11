An Airport Employee Just Stole And Crashed A Commercial Plane

"I've got a lot of people that care about me. It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it, until now."

Such are the words of a 29-year-old Seattle-Tacoma International Airport employee who just stole a Horizon Air Q400 plane and crashed it. Luckily, there were no passengers on the plane.

NORAD called in two F-15 fighter jets, as air traffic controllers steered the empty Horizon Airlines plane away from the area. The flight lasted about an hour, and the plane crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound. Authorities said this was not a terrorist incident.

See video, and hear some of the conversation between the rogue pilot and air traffic control, below:

#BREAKING Alaska Airlines says it is aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This video was taken by a woman who lives south of the airport. She says this is the plane. (Courtney Jensen Junka) pic.twitter.com/Zh3E4aGfSk — Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) August 11, 2018

@KING5Seattle here’s a video of the hijacked plane and fighter escort from Steilacoom in the ferry line for anderson Island pic.twitter.com/8fgAUe05xv — Kai Simpson (@Kai_AHS) August 11, 2018

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

Seconds after the plan crashed pic.twitter.com/SgxmAr66WG — iRViNGTON BiLLSWORTH ----‍♂️ (@iRVvyBaun) August 11, 2018

WATCH LIVE: SkyKING over plane crash on Ketron Island. Airport employee stole plane from Sea-Tac and crashed shortly after >> https://t.co/TAFsPYG2Ub pic.twitter.com/57XiUTXzTk — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 11, 2018

Looks like that didn't upload correctly. Here is the clip of him asking for help getting the cabin pressurized so he isn't "so lightheaded." pic.twitter.com/3uDKPKGvHo — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

Here, the air traffic controller is trying to talk him into landing. pic.twitter.com/OxEe5T6JHJ — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

This clip appears to be just a fragment of a conversation that was stepped on by other traffic, but he is saying something about "chalking it up" to minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/clkUp69A0D — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

Source: ABC News

