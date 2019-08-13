Comedian Whitney Cummings Shares Topless Photo To Combat Extortion Threats

August 13, 2019
Back in April, comedian and actress Whitney Cummings posted a video on her Instagram stories that accidentally showed her nipple.

She immediately deleted the post, but not before several people grabbed screenshots.

Now some four months later, Cummings was contacted with screenshots of the accidental nip-slip, and was asked how much to make them go away.  She was being threatened with extortion, and she knew the exact way to combat it.  She went ahead and posted the photo herself.  She wrote in the tweet, "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."

Cummings certainly took a unique, and somewhat light-toned, approach to combating these threats, but was serious calling out everything that's entailed when "a woman in the public eye is extorted."

In the end, she also decided to not out the "foolish dorks" who attempted to extort her, saying they might just be "dumb kids. I wouldn't want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever," she stated.  

Via Yahoo!

 

 

 

 

 

