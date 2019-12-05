Comedian Goes Viral For Hilariously Imitating A Child Refusing To Go To Bed

When it comes to kids, avoiding bedtime is a national pastime. Parent everywhere constantly deal with the struggle of getting their child to go and stay in bed throughout the night. Now, a comedian has gone viral for capturing this experience perfectly.

Shaun Johnson is a comedian from Utah, who along with his wife has an Instagram profile with 90,000 followers. Parents are praising his latest video, as Johnson imitates a child coming up with random excuses as why they haven’t gone to bed. “I’m not a parent so I wasn’t sure if I got it right,” said Johnson, but based on online reaction, he was spot on.

In the video, Johnson uses the excuse, “I was scared but then I wasn’t very scared, but then I got scared again,” along with an itchy sock and a misplaced stuffed animal as reasons to not be asleep. Many parents commented saying they deal with this on a regular basis. While Johnson may not have kids, based on this video he’ll be prepared for bedtime wars.

Via Fox News