Comedian Artie Lange Is Unrecognizable In Latest Mug Shot

May 22, 2019
Comedian and actor Artie Lange was recently arrested for violating his probation.

The 51-year-old has faced a myriad of legal troubles, but this latest arrest has everybody talking, because after years of drug abuse, his nose is almost 100% gone.  He is completely unrecognizable.

 

Lange violated his probation stemming from a 2017 arrest for heroin possession.  

This past March, he was ordered to attend a six-month drug treatment program.

 

