Comedian Artie Lange Is Unrecognizable In Latest Mug Shot

Comedian and actor Artie Lange was recently arrested for violating his probation.

The 51-year-old has faced a myriad of legal troubles, but this latest arrest has everybody talking, because after years of drug abuse, his nose is almost 100% gone. He is completely unrecognizable.

Artie Lange’s newest mugshot.



Drugs are bad mmmmmmkay. pic.twitter.com/ql1yR1NI8P — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2019

Lange violated his probation stemming from a 2017 arrest for heroin possession.

This past March, he was ordered to attend a six-month drug treatment program.

We heard from Artie this morning, HA! -> “It’s true i’m working to satisfy my drug court program. I work with great people. Nothing wrong with a little hard work. Love you all and can’t wait to be back on stage." pic.twitter.com/ZfwokhHBaD — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) April 12, 2019

