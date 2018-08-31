A Real Life Doogie Howser, College Student Arrested For Impersonating A Doctor

August 31, 2018
Looks like Doogie Howser is best left to being a fictional character.

A former student at UC Irvine has been accused of pretending to be a doctor at UCI and Children’s Hospital of Orange County.  23-year-old Ariya Ouskouian was charged Tuesday with a felony count of providing medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor, and eight misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting oneself as a licensed medical practitioner.  He reportedly diagnosed a patient about a growth on his neck at a UCI consult room last May, as well as impersonating a doctor at CHOC at least seven times between last April and June.

In each instance, Ouskouian claimed to have misplaced his medical ID badge before requesting a temporary one.  When he as asked for his verification as a doctor, he always provided the name of a person with UC Irvine.  If convicted of all charges, Ouskouian could face up to three years in state prison, and eight in Orange County Jail.

Via Los Angeles Times

