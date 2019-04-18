College Professor Allegedly Teaches Students How To Make MDMA In Class

A college professor in Japan faces up to ten years in prison after allegedly taking a lesson in pharmaceuticals a little too far.

Tatsunori Iwamura wanted his students to “further their knowledge” of pharmaceuticals, so he allegedly taught students at Matsuyama University how to manufacture MDMA, along with other designer drugs.  Despite knowing full well what he was doing was illegal, Iwamura told authorities he was strictly teaching his students how to make the drugs solely for the purpose of “learning.”

According to the university, Iwamura taught four students and one associate professor how to make MDMA, pocketing the drugs and taking them home after the second session. According to Japanese law, researchers must obtain a specific license to produce narcotics for educational purposes.

