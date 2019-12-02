[Video] College Football Player Brought His Dogs On The Field For Senior Day After Death Of Parents

Michigan State’s Josh Butler Lost Both His Parents, But Had His Dogs For Support

December 2, 2019
Senior Night is a big one for college football players, as their family joins them on the field to celebrate their collegiate career. For Michigan States’ Josh Butler, it was sure to be a very difficult day, as he lost both his parents while in school. Luckily for Butler, the school was behind him, and let him run out of the tunnel with the two things that helped him deal with the loss of his parents the most; his beloved dogs.

Josh Butler has had a tumultuous college career at Michigan State University after losing his father to a heart attack in 2017 and his mother to breast cancer in 2019. To deal with the struggles, Butler adopted two puppies, and has shared their growth on social media throughout since. According to those close to Butler, the dogs have helped him not only deal with the struggle of losing his parents, but also made him more social with teammates and friends

The scene at Michigan State’s stadium on Saturday was an emotional one as Butler ran out of the tunnel with his dogs, Roxi and Remy. Josh Butler, with his dogs, met head coach Mark Dantonio at midfield for a hug. It was a big day for Butler, and he couldn’t have done it without his beloved dogs.

