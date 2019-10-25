Texas College Baseball Player Goes Viral For Hilarious Forrest Gump Costume During Game

Halloween is less than a week away, and everywhere people are gearing up for the beloved holiday. One of those places is In Tyler, Texas where the junior college baseball team recently held their annual Halloween game. Video from the game has gone viral, as players play in costume, but one player in particular has received a lot of attention for his spot on Forrest Gump impression.

Highlight of the baseball Halloween game! Run Forrest Run!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dTTHCr0MVK — TJC Apache Athletics (@ApacheAthletics) October 23, 2019

In the video, which has since been viewed over 1 million times, sophomore Ren Reynolds from Kilgore, Texas can be seen running out a base hit dressed in costume as Forrest Gump. Just like the iconic Tom Hanks character, Reynolds keeps running, well past first base, and out of the ball park.

Another great at bat! This one features a triceratops who can’t see the pitch coming and is counting on his teammates help in timing his swing!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GSToHBz4Ql — TJC Apache Athletics (@ApacheAthletics) October 23, 2019

Annual @TJCBaseball Halloween game taking place right now at Mike Carter Field. pic.twitter.com/afYwxhX0AO — TJC Apache Athletics (@ApacheAthletics) October 23, 2019

Other players from the annual game were seen dressed in ridiculous costumes, including one player in an inflatable triceratops costume. “We use it as a fun way to start the fall practice season,” said Chuck Smith, Tyler Junior College’s associate athletic director. Smith added they’ve been doing the game for five or six year, and it continues to grow. Hopefully they keep it up, so more teams start playing games in costume.

Via KLTV