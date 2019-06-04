This Coin Purse Designed To Look Like A Human Face Is Insanely Realistic
A Japanese artist is thinking “next level” stuff with his latest designs.
Artist “dooo,” who also performs as a DJ, has created a bevy of iPhone accessories, DJ equipment, and stamps that all resemble human flesh and body parts.
And they are all hyper realistic.
人肉iPhone作りました。 pic.twitter.com/GJqqyN6b8k— doooo (@44doooo) December 18, 2018
昨年リリースした僕のアルバムの発売日を覚えてくれていた母から「これからも頑張って。今日もピクニック聴きます。」とメールが来て、1年前も同じ事言われたなと思いました。 pic.twitter.com/Uhfz6ZWwwn— doooo (@44doooo) November 8, 2018
人肉印鑑作りました pic.twitter.com/j71sF44dlP— doooo (@44doooo) February 25, 2019
His latest creation, however, tops everything he’s made up until this point, in our opinion.
dooo has just unveiled a coin purse, designed to look exactly like a human mouth. It has teeth, a tongue, stubble, and the video is extremely uncomfortable to watch.
人肉小銭入れ作りました pic.twitter.com/k6SIDETWD5— doooo (@44doooo) June 1, 2019
Unfortunately, this appears to be the only man face coin purse in existence. Where possibly can doooo go from here?
Via Sora News 24