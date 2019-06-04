This Coin Purse Designed To Look Like A Human Face Is Insanely Realistic

June 4, 2019
JT
JT
Woman, Coin Purse, Quarter, Leather Purse, Wallet

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A Japanese artist is thinking “next level” stuff with his latest designs.

Artist “dooo,” who also performs as a DJ, has created a bevy of iPhone accessories, DJ equipment, and stamps that all resemble human flesh and body parts.

And they are all hyper realistic.

His latest creation, however, tops everything he’s made up until this point, in our opinion.

dooo has just unveiled a coin purse, designed to look exactly like a human mouth.  It has teeth, a tongue, stubble, and the video is extremely uncomfortable to watch.

Unfortunately, this appears to be the only man face coin purse in existence.  Where possibly can doooo go from here?

Via Sora News 24

Tags: 
Face
Flesh
Human Flesh
Coin Purse
purse
Weird
creepy
Video
Realistic

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes