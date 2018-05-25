Cockroach Milk Is The Latest Superfood Trend

We only threw up just a little bit reading this story.

There's nothing wrong with trying to get the most out of your meal. It's great to look for foods that provide incredible health benefits, and we'll admit, sometimes the stuff that is really good for you may be rather odd. But this...this is something we just cannot get behind.

The latest superfood trend? Cockroach milk. Milk made from cockroaches.

Gross.

In case you're wondering, they don't actually milk the little pests. That would be the world's most adorable and tiniest little bucket, though. The milk is actually a fluid produced by the female Pacific beetle cockroach which is apparently super dense with protein. The female Pacific beetle cockroach givers birth to live young rather than eggs, so as the embryos grow inside her, she feeds the little suckers a "a pale, yellow liquid milk from her brood sack."

Doesn't that sound delicious?

Despite the grossness, health experts claim cockroach milk to be incredibly beneficial. In fact, it's said to contain up to four times as much protein as cow's milk, according to an article from Marie Claire. Cockroach milk also contains "essential amino acids that promote cell growth, lipids that keep our bodies healthy, and sugars that fuel energy."

Still, we're not convinced, and neither are a whole lot of other people.

You spelled chocolate wrong. — hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) May 22, 2018

Don't expect cockroach milk to hit the shelves anytime soon, because the process to harvest the liquid is rather difficult. Either way, we think we'll be sticking with a plain ol' cow.

Via The Week