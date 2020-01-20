Coca-Cola Unveils New Ice Cream Float Inspired Flavor Of Coke

Since the disaster that was “New Coke,” back in the 1980’s, Coca-Cola has successfully released a number of different flavors, while keeping the beloved original on shelves. While many enjoy the variety, for the most part the classic flavor is preferred by most. That may change soon, as Coca-Cola’s newest flavor has fans very excited.

Vanilla Float Coke is the newest flavor being added to Coca-Cola lineup. The ice-cream inspired soda has a hint of vanilla with a satisfying ice cream finish that doesn’t overpower the classic Coke taste. Some have compared it to a weaker vanilla coke, but those who have tried it so far have said the flavor is sweet and subtle.

Sadly, Vanilla Float Coke hasn’t made it to the United States yet. The new soda flavor recently debuted in Japan, and there is no word yet on when it may come to America. For now, fans will just have to wait, and hope its anything close to a delicious ice cream float made with Coca-Cola.

