Coca-Cola Unveils New Ice Cream Float Inspired Flavor Of Coke
The New Flavor Was Recently Released In Japan
Since the disaster that was “New Coke,” back in the 1980’s, Coca-Cola has successfully released a number of different flavors, while keeping the beloved original on shelves. While many enjoy the variety, for the most part the classic flavor is preferred by most. That may change soon, as Coca-Cola’s newest flavor has fans very excited.
Recently Released Vanilla Float Coke from Japan made its’ way to Hong Kong @cocacola @cocacola_japan @cocacolahk @7elevenhk @7eleven ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I know what you’re thinking... it’s basically a re-release of Vanilla Coca Cola... and you’re not wrong. I do find the flavor to be less strong than the American version. It is light Initially and has a lingering ice cream flavor in the aftertaste. I think an altered recipe with a stronger cream flavor going towards a cream soda flavored coke would be fantastic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Vanilla Float Coke is the newest flavor being added to Coca-Cola lineup. The ice-cream inspired soda has a hint of vanilla with a satisfying ice cream finish that doesn’t overpower the classic Coke taste. Some have compared it to a weaker vanilla coke, but those who have tried it so far have said the flavor is sweet and subtle.
Sadly, Vanilla Float Coke hasn’t made it to the United States yet. The new soda flavor recently debuted in Japan, and there is no word yet on when it may come to America. For now, fans will just have to wait, and hope its anything close to a delicious ice cream float made with Coca-Cola.
