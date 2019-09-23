Coca-Cola Has A New Flavor, But It’s Almost Impossible To Find

Coca-Cola has attempted to release new flavors of their beloved soda many times over the years with varying success. For every vanilla coke, there’s also a New Coke that fans despise. However, Coca-Cola may have finally come up with a new flavor that is better than the rest. Their new apple flavored coke drink is so popular, it is almost impossible to find.

Coca-Cola has apparently debuted the new drink in different parts of the world, but for those trying to find it, they have found it “super difficult” to track down the new drink. So far, the Apple flavored Coca-Cola has been spotted in Japan and Hong Kong, but as fans continue to look for the new flavor, they are finding stores are quickly selling out.

One fan attempted to go to six different locations before finally finding the Apple Coca-Cola. The rare new flavor is quickly becoming a fan favorite, but Coca-Cola has not said yet if it will be coming to America. For now, those in the U.S. will just have to settle for Orange, Vanilla, or the classic.

Via Fox News