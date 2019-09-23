Coca-Cola Has A New Flavor, But It’s Almost Impossible To Find

The New Flavor Has Debuted In Japan And Hong Kong And Sold Out Quickly

September 23, 2019
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has attempted to release new flavors of their beloved soda many times over the years with varying success. For every vanilla coke, there’s also a New Coke that fans despise. However, Coca-Cola may have finally come up with a new flavor that is better than the rest. Their new apple flavored coke drink is so popular, it is almost impossible to find.

NEW -- Apple -- Coke is out in Japan!! @cocacola @cocacola_japan @circlekstores ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Luckily enough Hong Kong got some of these the same day of the release in Japan. These have been super difficult to track down. Went to 6 different stores and only found two bottles in one of the stores. Sold out everywhere already here it’s crazy. The Apple coke is quite light but the flavor is amazing. It tastes like a bit of apple juice is mixed in with the classic Coca Cola formula. The flavor is not artificial at all which is great. I would’ve loved if the flavor was a bit stronger but in any case I loved this!! I only wish the US got this. Forget the raspberry and peach cokes, this is much better!! Hopefully they restock so I can get a couple more bottles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Coca-Cola has apparently debuted the new drink in different parts of the world, but for those trying to find it, they have found it “super difficult” to track down the new drink. So far, the Apple flavored Coca-Cola has been spotted in Japan and Hong Kong, but as fans continue to look for the new flavor, they are finding stores are quickly selling out.

#cocacolajapan is never boring. #cokeapple #paandar #wheninjapan #_thisisjapan

One fan attempted to go to six different locations before finally finding the Apple Coca-Cola. The rare new flavor is quickly becoming a fan favorite, but Coca-Cola has not said yet if it will be coming to America. For now, those in the U.S. will just have to settle for Orange, Vanilla, or the classic.

