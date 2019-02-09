Coca-Cola Debuts A Brand New Flavor

It's Coke's first new flavor in more than a decade.

February 9, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows

After Diet Coke got a slew of new flavors, the soft drink giant decided to give their Coca-Cola a new taste.

Ladies and gentleman, we introduce you to Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar!

It's been the first time in over a decade since Coke received a new flavor (Vanilla Coke and Vanilla Coke Zero were the last in 2007).  The new products will go on sale later this month on February 25th.  You'll be able to purchase them in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce plastic bottles.  For the time being, though, you'll only be able to drink them out of the fountain at Wendy’s restaurants.

People are comparing the taste to Creamsicles: the yummy ice cream frozen treat.

Taste tests found that orange vanilla beat out raspberry, lemon and ginger.

Source: USA Today

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
USA Today
Coca-Cola
Coke
Orange Vanilla Coke
Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar