Coca-Cola Debuts A Brand New Flavor

After Diet Coke got a slew of new flavors, the soft drink giant decided to give their Coca-Cola a new taste.

Ladies and gentleman, we introduce you to Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar!

Coke is introducing its first new flavor in more than a decade. Will you try Orange Vanilla Coke when it hits stores later this year? https://t.co/JwpiRNUeye — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) February 8, 2019

It's been the first time in over a decade since Coke received a new flavor (Vanilla Coke and Vanilla Coke Zero were the last in 2007). The new products will go on sale later this month on February 25th. You'll be able to purchase them in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce plastic bottles. For the time being, though, you'll only be able to drink them out of the fountain at Wendy’s restaurants.

People are comparing the taste to Creamsicles: the yummy ice cream frozen treat.

Taste tests found that orange vanilla beat out raspberry, lemon and ginger.

Source: USA Today

