Coach Told His Player To Run Home As Fast As He Could. He Did The Exact Opposite! (Hilarious Video)

Every team has one of these players.

A group of kids had a baseball game when the third base coach told his player to run home as fast as he could. Not only did he NOT run home as fast he could, he made sure to do the complete and exact opposite. He even shrugged away his coach after he walked over to try and hurry him along.

We don't know how this kid attained such a sense of humor at a young age, but this video is the best sports clip of 2018. Nothing can top it.

If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf — ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018

Can someone edit this to play "Chariots of Fire" over it?