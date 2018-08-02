CNN Preparing Anthony Bourdain's Final TV Appearance With Last Season Of "Parts Unknown"

Before Anthony Bourdain tragically took his own life at the age of 61, he was filming the 12th season of his incredibly popular food and travel series Parts Unknown.

Now, the footage is being prepped for Bourdain's final TV appearance, and the 12th and final season of the show. While Bourdain was in Paris at the time of his death, the crew filmed on the Lower East Side, the US-Mexico border, Indonesia, and Spain for the upcoming season, which explores Bourdain traveling to various parts of the world and immersing himself in the cuisine and culture.

Aside from an episode focusing on Kenya, the rest of the season will not have Bourdain's signature narration of each stop; he was unable to record any commentary before his death. Instead, the final episodes will feature commentary and interviews with various members of the cast and crew, who will discuss the makings of the show as well as the impact Bourdain had.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content at CNN told the LA Times, "Each [episode] will feel slightly different depending on what's gathered in the field. They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you'll hear him, you'll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes."

CNN plans to air the final season of Parts Unknown sometime this Fall.

Via NY Post