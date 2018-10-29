"Ugh, As If!," Remake Of 1995 Cult Classic "Clueless" Reportedly In Development

October 29, 2018
JT
JT
A remake of the 1995 cult classic Clueless is reportedly in the early stages of development!

Deadline is reporting that Paramount Pictures has already hired Tracy Oliver, best known for writing the 2017 film Girls Trip, to produce the flick with GLOW story editor and writer Marquita Robinson to pen the script.  What is unknown at this time however, is if the remake will bring back old stars Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd or feature brand new actors and characters.

Of course, fans are divided.

The original Clueless was released in 1995, and made $56 million at the box office.  There was an attempt to adapt it into a television series in the past, but that proved to be unsuccessful.  However, Clueless: The Musical is set to hit Broadway in November!

Via Huffington Post

