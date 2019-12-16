Clint Eastwood's New Film Richard Jewell In Theaters: A JT Recommendation

This weekend I went to the movies to see Clint Eastwood’s new film, Richard Jewell.

The film, a dramatization of the events surrounding the Atlanta Olympics bombing, was a total box office flop. Clint Eastwood films typically do decent numbers and are usually “Oscar bait.”

Richard Jewell’s poor showing could just be more evidence that Americans aren’t going to the theater to see small dramas anymore.

This picture, however, had more going against it. Last week, before its release, Jewell was the recipient of a multi-pronged attack by the #MeToo movement.

In this video review, I give my take on the movie and the surrounding controversy.